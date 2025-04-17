Turkmenistan engages in strategic dialogue with Gulf Cooperation Council in Kuwait

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 17. Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov paid a working visit to Kuwait to participate in the third ministerial meeting of the Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council (CA-GCC) Strategic Dialogue, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The forum brought together foreign ministers from Central Asian countries and the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

Participants discussed the deepening of partnerships across various sectors and emphasized the need to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation. Special attention was given to developing concrete recommendations to boost collaboration in trade, investment, transport and communication, culture, environment, and tourism.

The Turkmen delegation presented key priorities and initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation within the Strategic Dialogue framework in logistics, energy, economy, and humanitarian fields.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Gurbanov also held bilateral talks with the heads of delegations from the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman. The discussions focused on current cooperation and prospects, as well as regional and international issues.

Furthermore, the sides reviewed the implementation of the Ashgabat Agreement — an international transport and transit corridor initiative between Iran, Oman, Qatar, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.