Azerbaijan, Serbia hold in-depth talks on future collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, met with a delegation led by the Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Republic of Serbia, Major General Brane Krnjajić during the Serbian delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting held at the Central Command Post of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade welcomed the guests and expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

The parties analyzed the current state of work regarding the air forces of both countries and held extensive discussions on perspective issues.

Following the meeting, the Serbian delegation was informed about the activities and upcoming objectives of the command post, established in accordance with modern standards and equipped with modern control systems.

Ultimately, the inquiries posed by the attendees were addressed comprehensively.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel