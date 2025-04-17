Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for the “One China” policy - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Azerbaijan reaffirms its unwavering support for the “One China” policy, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 17, accepting credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to our country Lu Mei, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the broad scope of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, covering political, economic, trade, transport, energy, industry, investment, security, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas. The head of state also pointed out the successful collaboration between the two countries within international organizations, emphasizing mutual support.

The President reaffirmed Azerbaijan's unwavering support for the “One China” policy.

Referring to the Belt and Road Initiative, the President stated that it is a project that connects countries across a wide geography and promotes cooperation. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support China’s initiative.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan has created all necessary infrastructure projects, with some still in the implementation phase, and noted significant opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the development of the Middle Corridor.