Azerbaijani FM calls on Slovenian companies to tap into Middle Corridor opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Central Corridor) is open for Slovenian companies as well as for our other partners, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the Azerbaijan-Slovenian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is also well known as an initiator and executor of major transportation and logistics projects in our region and the wider geography.

It is thanks to these projects that the Caspian region has become one of the key segments of the Intercontinental Trade and Transit Corridor linking transportation and trade links between Europe and Asia.

In particular, projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Alat Free Economic Zone recognize the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as one of the main rings of the Middle Corridor.

Transportation of goods from China to Central and South-Eastern Europe and back via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is open for Slovenian companies, as well as for our other partners,” the minister noted.