Qazaq Air enhances connectivity with extra flights to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. Starting in May, Qazaq Air airline will increase the frequency of flights from Astana to Aktobe from 7 to 8 times a week, Trend reports via QazaqAir.

Flights will be taking to the skies on the cutting-edge, Canadian-crafted De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

“The increase in flight frequency will provide residents of Aktobe with more opportunities for comfortable and flexible travel to the capital, both for business and personal purposes. Qazaq Air continues to actively expand its regional route network, providing direct and affordable air communication between the cities of the country,” the QazaqAir statement reads.

The company noted that the additional flights will operate on Tuesdays. The flight schedule can be viewed on the official website of the airline.

