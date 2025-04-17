IAEA aims to assist Iran and US to reach positive outcome in talks - Grossi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The International Atomic Energy Agency seeks to assist the discussions between Iran and the US to achieve a positive outcome, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said at a press conference held today in Tehran with Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami, Trend reports.

According to him, the International Atomic Energy Agency intends to play the role of a bridge between Iran and the US.

Commenting on the meetings he held in Iran, Grossi added that the meetings discussed ways in which the International Atomic Energy Agency can support the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US. The agency realizes that this process is not easy and that there are some individuals who are trying to prevent these discussions to reach a conclusion. However, efforts must be made to achieve peace.

“Every understanding reached on technology will be very important. This agreement must be a valid document and must include IAEA tests to be valid. It is important to know Iran's opinion and to know Iran's expectations. Also, the agency wants to play a role in the process of improving the discussions,” he said.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, visited Iran on April 16 and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and with Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program were held in the Omani Muscat, chaired by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. The discussions were reportedly constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.