Uzbekistan’s Startup Garage expands to North Africa with new venture studio in Casablanca

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. Startup Garage, Uzbekistan’s largest venture studio, has expanded into North Africa following an appearance at this week’s GITEX Africa Summit in Morocco. This marks the first Central Asian venture to establish a presence in North Africa, strengthening ties between the two regions and unlocking new opportunities and investment for entrepreneurs.

Startup Garage is Uzbekistan’s leading venture studio, supporting an ecosystem of startups across all of the nation’s 14 regions. With an office in Doha and the new venture studio Casablanca, its international expansion is designed to foster cross-border collaboration and open global pathways for Uzbek entrepreneurs. To date, Startup Garage has over 150 startups in their portfolio, with more than 10 securing external investments totalling over $2 million.

“Uzbekistan’s rapidly growing startup ecosystem is providing technology solutions that are in demand around the world. Startup Garage’s international presence is designed to help Uzbek startups bridge the gap and take their concepts global!” said Muhammad Khalil, Founder of Startup Garage. “GITEX being hosted in Morocco is a testament to the growing trend of startup hubs in emerging markets, and we believe cross collaboration with our colleagues in North Africa will be mutually beneficial.”

The expansion of Startup Garage to new markets is in line with Uzbekistan’s vision of becoming a regional tech hub. With increasing government support for digital transformation and entrepreneurship, Startup Garage’s international outreach reinforces the country’s commitment to nurturing globally competitive startups.

Sukhrob Gaybulloev, Managing Partner at AloqaVentures and the main backer of Startup Garage commented, “We’re delighted to support this exciting venture and confident that Startup Garage will become a launchpad for some of the country’s most promising startups. The ideas developed here have the potential to drive real impact and position Uzbekistan as a hub for innovation.”

Startup Garage is Uzbekistan’s first venture studio, dedicated to empowering startups by providing strategic support, mentorship, and access to capital. With a strong presence across 14 regions in Uzbekistan, the company has played a key role in nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs. By expanding into MENA, Startup Garage aims to facilitate cross-border startup growth, investment, and technological collaboration between Central Asia and the Middle East.