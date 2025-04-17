Azerbaijan, Latvia sign MoU on tax information exchange and assistance - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The "Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Revenue Service of the Republic of Latvia on Information Exchange and Assistance in Handling Tax Claims," signed in Baku on January 16, 2025, has been officially approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has issued a decree confirming the approval of the agreement.

As stated in the decree, once the agreement comes into effect, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is responsible for ensuring the implementation of its provisions.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is charged with the responsibility of apprising the Government of Latvia upon the culmination of all requisite domestic procedural formalities for the execution of the memorandum.

