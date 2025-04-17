Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi - Arkadi Ghukasyan’s confession

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ During a court session on Thursday at the Baku Military Court, the accused Arkadi Ghukasyan testified about the documents, which have been investigated during the previous court session, Trend reports.

Responding to inquiries from the prosecutors, Arkado Ghukasyan admitted that the Azerbaijanis were forced to leave Khankendi.

The accused stated that he had known the gang leaders that committed crimes against Azerbaijanis - Robert Kocharyan - since 1992, Samvel Babayan - since 1993, and Murad Petrosyan - since 2000.

In response to the question about the explosion of the bridge over the Khalfalichay, the accused said that he recalled this incident.

A. Ghukasyan confirmed that during those events - in the 90s of the last century, there were people who arrived in the territories of Azerbaijan (Khankendi and other places) from Armenia. He also claimed that he had no information about where the weapons were brought from.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, waging and preparing an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism, among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.

