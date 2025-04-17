Nar launches new vocational training for individuals with speech and hearing impairments (PHOTO)

In line with its affordability strategy and commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities, Nar, in partnership with the “Support to the Deaf” Public Union, has launched the second phase of its professional training program in fashion design for individuals with speech and hearing impairments. This stage of the program includes 10 participants aged between 18 and 35.

The training is designed not only to enhance participants’ creativity but also to support their integration into the labor market and encourage independent career development. Participants will acquire both theoretical knowledge and practical skills in fabric selection, sketch creation, and sewing techniques—providing a strong foundation for future success in the fashion design field.

Recognizing the importance of equal opportunities in society, Nar continues to support projects focused on inclusivity, education, and social welfare. Initiatives that foster the social integration of individuals with speech and hearing impairments remain one of Nar’s key focus areas.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. For the past six years, Nar has led the mobile operator market in the country according to the Net Promoter Score. The company remains committed to a customer-centric approach, offering excellent service at an affordable price.