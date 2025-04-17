Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on its transport sector revenues in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ Azerbaijan's transport sector revenues exceeded 3.27 billion manat ($1.9 billion) in the first quarter of this year, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

Nabiyev indicated that this metric experienced an uptick of 5.5 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024.

To note, Azerbaijan's transport sector revenues have reached a total of 14.1 billion manat ($8.2 billion) in 2024, escalating by 12.9 percent, equating to an increment of 1.6 billion manat ($941.1 million) from the previous year.

