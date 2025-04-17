People's Artist in Azerbaijan stresses pros of good neighborliness (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Secretary of the Union of Artists, Aghali Ibrahimov.

During the in-depth conversation, Ibrahimov reflected on the profound role of art in society, the importance of remembering tragic events, and the national victory and discussed pressing issues of culture, peace, and good neighborliness.

At the start of the program, Ibrahimov underscored the significant impact that the surrounding environment has, not only on an individual but also on their creativity. He pointed out that an artist is not merely a craftsman but a person with a soul who expresses inner pain and emotions through each brushstroke.

"You can create, eat, and speak, but it is the soul that moves your hands. An artist feels the pain of the people. For me, Karabakh is not just land. It is honor, it is anxiety, it is pain that is always with me," he said.

A key topic of the discussion was the memory of the Second Karabakh War. Ibrahimov spoke with deep emotion about the unity of the Azerbaijani people, including those in the diaspora, which led to the historic victory.

"We were like one fist. Even abroad, people felt part of this struggle. This was not just a breakthrough; it was a historic victory," emphasized the artist.

Ibrahimov also described how Azerbaijani artists created dozens of portraits of martyrs and gifted them to the families of the fallen heroes. One of the more poignant moments involved a man with a child standing before the portraits, while a woman tenderly stroked the image of her late husband. "This cannot be described in words," he added, clearly moved.

Shifting the conversation to cultural policy, Ibrahimov reflected on how national leader Heydar Aliyev once placed great importance on every work of art.

"Show not only the pain but also the heroism, and this saying remains vital today. Art is a springboard to the future. We must know our past: music, literature, and traditions. Otherwise, we cannot move forward," he said.

Ibrahimov also spoke about the large-scale exhibitions organized for children as young as five years old.

"Even if the child does not fully understand, parents help them. And they draw—and in doing so, they already preach peace," Ibrahimov remarked.

Discussing the theme of peace, the artist noted that despite ongoing political tensions, many nations and individuals remain committed to restoring good neighborliness and mutual understanding.

"God does not create bad people. There is envy, there is politics, but there is also love. There are those who want to be friends. Many Armenians in America cry for Baku. And they say: 'That was our life," Ibrahimov shared.

However, he also expressed deep concern over the path chosen by Armenia's leadership, which, according to him, has led the country to catastrophe.

"Instability, chaos, and new militarization are paths leading nowhere," Ibrahimov stated firmly.

In the final part of the interview, the artist underscored that a true artist cannot remain indifferent to the truth.

"An artist sees, feels, and creates—and in doing so, they bring light and hope to people. It is impossible to raise children in hatred. It is a path that mines the future. We already know what minefields are—both literally and figuratively. We must build a platform of good neighborliness, a platform of humanity," Ibrahimov stressed.

The program ended on a hopeful note, with Ibrahimov affirming his unwavering belief in the future.

"I believe everything will be fine. We are united. And it is in this unity that our strength lies," he concluded.

