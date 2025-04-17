Azerbaijan details past year's energy system management and automation works

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The scope of work done in the past year concerning the management of the energy system and emergency automatic control (ERA) has been revealed, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy's report on activities carried out in 2024.

According to the data, during the reporting period, an additional 282.5 km of optical cables were installed. New optical communication connections were established with newly built "Mirik," "Qarigishlag," "Zabukh," "Aghbulag-2," "Zangilan," "Toghanali," "Nadirkhanli," "Yukhari Veng," "Ashaghi Veng," and "ZAR" KSES stations, and technical data were integrated into the Central SCADA system, updating the system’s schematic and database.

The local management systems of these KSES stations were provided with remote SCADA network connectivity. Four substations, Sumgayit ES, South ES, and North ES, joined the Automatic Generation Control (AGC) program.

After reconstruction, the schemes and databases of the 220 kV Imishli, 110 kV Yevlakh, and Puta substations were updated according to the renovation, and newly installed local Digital Management Systems were functionally tested and integrated into the central SCADA system.

A new local control and management system has been installed at the Shamkir SES and 330 kV Aluminum Plant Substation. The boundary and balance meters installed at most energy system facilities have been integrated into the newly created Centralized Metering System. The control and analysis software of the SCADA/EMS system for regulating the load flow in the Karabakh region's power grid has been added to the management and analysis database.

