TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 17. Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, took part in the third meeting of foreign ministers under the framework of the Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue, Trend reports.

“Sincere thanks to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, Abdulla Ali Al-Yahya, for the warm welcome and outstanding organization. Today, we all discussed the most acute topics and efficient ways to elevate our growing cooperation to new levels,” Saidov noted on his Telegram channel.

He also emphasized the significance of the upcoming Samarkand Summit, scheduled for May 5, calling it an important step in deepening cooperation between Central Asian countries and the states of the Gulf region.

"With shared values, strategic potential, and a common vision, we are building a new chapter in Central Asia–Gulf cooperation,” the Uzbek Foreign Minister concluded.

To note, the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait met in Abu Dhabi on May 25, 1981, to develop a cooperative formula for coordination. Integration and interdependence between their countries in all fields, leading to their unity, as stated in the Council's fourth article, which also stressed the deepening and strengthening of ties, connections, and cooperation between Council citizens. The basic law's preamble emphasized the six countries' special relations, common features, and similar systems, based on the Islamic faith, belief in a common destiny, and unity of purpose, and that cooperation among them only serves the Arab nation's lofty goals.

