France interested in maintaining regional tensions in South Caucasus - Russia's MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. France is interested in maintaining regional tensions in the South Caucasus to achieve its own geopolitical goals, the Spokesperson for Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said during a weekly briefing today, Trend reports.

“We have repeatedly witnessed attempts of the Elysee Palace to impose mediation efforts at the cost of aggravation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, contradictions. It is the French who bear a significant share of responsibility for sabotaging the work and actual collapse of the OSCE Minsk Group in 2022,” she said.

Will be updated