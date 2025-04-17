Azerbaijan's national pavilion ranked among top ten at Japan's Expo 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The "Expo 2025" World Exhibition, with the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," officially opened on April 13 in Osaka, Japan, Trend reports.

The event has already showcased a variety of stunning pavilions.

As part of the event, the National Pavilion of Azerbaijan, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, was also inaugurated. According to "Architecture & Design" magazine, Azerbaijan's pavilion has been ranked among the top eleven most beautiful pavilions at the exhibition. Along with Azerbaijan, countries such as Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Chile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Oman, and the Czech Republic also featured in the top rankings.

The Azerbaijan Pavilion, located in the "Connecting Lives" section of the "Expo 2025," highlights the theme "Seven Bridges for Sustainability." Its concept is inspired by the famous Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Nizami Ganjavi's "Seven Beauties" poem. The pavilion showcases Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, technological advancements, and commitment to sustainable development, while also emphasizing the importance of dialogue for achieving a bright, harmonious, and sustainable future.

The pavilion’s facade design reflects Azerbaijani traditions, art, and craftsmanship, featuring intricate network patterns. Visitors to the pavilion begin their journey by exploring the diverse themes represented by the seven beauties, including cultural diversity, cultural heritage, traditional art, architectural wonders, sustainable development, natural resources, sports, and tourism.

Three trees symbolizing both Azerbaijan and Japan are also featured within the pavilion: the "Azerbaijani Tree," the "Japanese Tree," and the "Friendship Tree," a synthesis of both cultures.

Covering over 155 hectares, "Expo 2025" is hosting representatives from 165 countries and 7 international organizations, with an expected 28 million visitors by October 13.

