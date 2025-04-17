Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 17

Iran Materials 17 April 2025 11:01 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 17, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 42 currencies grew and four decreased in value compared to April 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,721 rials, and one euro is 658,728 rials, while on April 16, one euro was 652,659 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 17

Rial on April 16

1 US dollar

USD

578,721

578,251

1 British pound

GBP

766,536

764,440

1 Swiss franc

CHF

710,694

704,325

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,329

58,622

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

54,815

54,420

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,212

87,436

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,760

6,743

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,582

157,454

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,887,347

1,884,678

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,411

206,087

100 Japanese yens

JPY

405,909

404,026

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,566

74,538

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,503,280

1,501,994

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,794

414,614

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

343,051

341,993

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,780

30,433

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,174

15,177

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,973

7,006

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,989

158,860

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,208

44,144

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

369,674

367,553

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,326

154,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,539,152

1,537,902

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

441,425

438,512

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

476,583

476,045

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,404

19,373

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

422,294

421,221

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,089

104,019

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,221

79,046

100 Thai baht

THB

1,748,591

1,722,850

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,241

131,042

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

408,805

405,068

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

816,250

815,587

1 euro

EUR

658,728

652,659

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

110,405

111,584

1 Georgian lari

GEL

210,605

210,299

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,429

34,391

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,984

7,965

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,977

176,832

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,422

340,148

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,022,987

1,019,473

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,596

53,297

1 Turkmen

TMT

165,407

165,277

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,381

7,432

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 812,801 rials and $1 costs 714,081 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 790,663 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,632 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 877,000–880,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 997,000–1 million rials.

