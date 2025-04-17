Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 17, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 42 currencies grew and four decreased in value compared to April 16.

As for CBI, $1 equals 578,721 rials, and one euro is 658,728 rials, while on April 16, one euro was 652,659 rials.

Currency Rial on April 17 Rial on April 16 1 US dollar USD 578,721 578,251 1 British pound GBP 766,536 764,440 1 Swiss franc CHF 710,694 704,325 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,329 58,622 1 Norwegian krone NOK 54,815 54,420 1 Danish krone DKK 88,212 87,436 1 Indian rupee INR 6,760 6,743 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,582 157,454 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,887,347 1,884,678 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,411 206,087 100 Japanese yens JPY 405,909 404,026 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,566 74,538 1 Omani rial OMR 1,503,280 1,501,994 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,794 414,614 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 343,051 341,993 1 South African rand ZAR 30,780 30,433 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,174 15,177 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,973 7,006 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,989 158,860 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,208 44,144 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 369,674 367,553 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,326 154,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,539,152 1,537,902 1 Singapore dollar SGD 441,425 438,512 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 476,583 476,045 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,404 19,373 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 422,294 421,221 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,089 104,019 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,221 79,046 100 Thai baht THB 1,748,591 1,722,850 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,241 131,042 1,000 South Korean won KRW 408,805 405,068 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 816,250 815,587 1 euro EUR 658,728 652,659 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 110,405 111,584 1 Georgian lari GEL 210,605 210,299 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,429 34,391 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,984 7,965 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,977 176,832 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,422 340,148 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,022,987 1,019,473 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,596 53,297 1 Turkmen TMT 165,407 165,277 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,381 7,432

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 812,801 rials and $1 costs 714,081 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 790,663 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,632 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 877,000–880,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 997,000–1 million rials.

