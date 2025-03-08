KTZ Express launches container trains with paper shipments to UAE and India

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 8. JSC "KTZ Express" has dispatched container trains carrying newsprint, with one shipment heading to the port of Jebel Ali (UAE) and two others bound for Nava Sheva (India), Trend reports.

The trains are expected to arrive in 20-25 days.The route transits through Kazakhstan and Iran, reducing delivery times and creating new logistical opportunities for paper product exporters.

The Eastern branch of the "North-South" corridor continues to show steady growth in cargo flow and strategic importance for international trade.

The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200 km (4,500-mile) long multi-modal network of ship, rail, and road routes designed for transporting freight between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia, and Europe, primarily facilitating the movement of goods via these modes between India, Iran, Azerbaijan, and the Russian Federation.