Azerbaijan, Tunisia discuss prospects for multilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Al-Nafti as part of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tunisia were discussed.

The importance of expanding ties in various fields between the two countries, linked by common religious and cultural roots, was noted.

In this regard, the importance of creating a mechanism for consultations between the foreign ministries was emphasized. The need for mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tunisia within the framework of regional and international organizations, including the UN, OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement, was emphasized.

An exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest also took place during the meeting.