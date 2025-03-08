Iran-Egypt FMs meet in Jeddah to discuss key issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who has taken a trip to the Saudi city of Jeddah to take part in the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers, met with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on the sidelines of the meeting, Trend reports.

The senior diplomats discussed bilateral issues, regional developments, and the situation in Palestine.

The sides emphasized that maintaining and deepening the solidarity of the Islamic Ummah and the international community with the Palestinian people is necessary for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The parties also welcomed the joint decision of the OIC Foreign Ministers on this issue.