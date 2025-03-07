Azerbaijan allocates funds for major road repairs in Barda district - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan has allocated funds for the major repair of the Amirli-Xanagahli-Ugurbayli and Alpout-Qarayusifli-Tumasli roads in the Barda district, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, a whopping 1.5 million manat ($882,300) are intended for the comprehensive repair of roads connecting 11 settlements with a population of 15,000. The funds have been earmarked from the 2025 state budget under state capital investments for the Azerbaijan Automobile Roads State Agency.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring the financing of this amount as specified in the decree.

Additionally, the Ministry of Economy is responsible for securing the necessary financial resources for the continuation of road repairs in the 2026 state budget under the designated capital investment expenditures.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the issues arising from this decree.

