Azerbaijan, Venezuela hold consular consultations via video

The meeting was also attended by Ruslan Rzayev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Venezuela, and Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran, Venezuela’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan.

During the consultations, the current state of consular cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela, as well as prospects for its development, were discussed. Opportunities for expanding the bilateral legal framework in this area were also explored.

Moreover, the significance of disseminating cutting-edge methodologies in the delivery of digital consular services was underscored throughout the dialogues.

Additional subjects encompassed synergistic collaboration between the two nations in domains such as migration dynamics, labor market integration, social protection frameworks, and various other sectors.

