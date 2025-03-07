Azerbaijan, Venezuela hold consular consultations via video

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) and the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
held their first consular consultations via video conference on
March 6, 2025, the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.
The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the
Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, while the Venezuelan delegation was headed
by María Rafaela Suárez Hernández, Director of the Consular
Relations Office at the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign
Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
The meeting was also attended by Ruslan Rzayev, Azerbaijan’s
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Venezuela, and
Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran, Venezuela’s Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan.
During the consultations, the current state of consular
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela, as well as prospects
for its development, were discussed. Opportunities for expanding
the bilateral legal framework in this area were also explored.
Moreover, the significance of disseminating cutting-edge
methodologies in the delivery of digital consular services was
underscored throughout the dialogues.
Additional subjects encompassed synergistic collaboration
between the two nations in domains such as migration dynamics,
labor market integration, social protection frameworks, and various
other sectors.
