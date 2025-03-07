Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Venezuela hold consular consultations via video

Politics Materials 7 March 2025 16:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela held their first consular consultations via video conference on March 6, 2025, the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while the Venezuelan delegation was headed by María Rafaela Suárez Hernández, Director of the Consular Relations Office at the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The meeting was also attended by Ruslan Rzayev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Venezuela, and Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran, Venezuela’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan.

During the consultations, the current state of consular cooperation between Azerbaijan and Venezuela, as well as prospects for its development, were discussed. Opportunities for expanding the bilateral legal framework in this area were also explored.

Moreover, the significance of disseminating cutting-edge methodologies in the delivery of digital consular services was underscored throughout the dialogues.

Additional subjects encompassed synergistic collaboration between the two nations in domains such as migration dynamics, labor market integration, social protection frameworks, and various other sectors.

