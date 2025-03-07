Yelo Bank celebrates Women's Day with spectacular musical evening (PHOTO)

On International Women's Day, Yelo Bank marked the occasion in a truly special way. Adding another remarkable event to its tradition of musical evenings, the Bank hosted an unforgettable night of music and celebration.



The "Baharmoniya" concert, held at Yelo Bank’s Head Office, featured the renowned pianist Vurgun Vakilov and the talented singer-guitarist Chingiz Mustafayev, who represented Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. Their captivating performances enchanted the audience, creating an unparalleled atmosphere. Vakilov's exquisite interpretations of classics, combined with Mustafayev’s powerful energy and soulful voice, brought the evening to its peak, earning thunderous applause from the guests.



The concert was jointly organized by Yelo Bank and the Cult Baku Club, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to fostering cultural experiences.



Yelo Bank takes an innovative approach to corporate culture, placing great emphasis on supporting the arts. The 400-seat event hall at its Head Office has previously hosted prestigious musical evenings, featuring People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva and her all-female chamber orchestra "Mezzo", Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli and his trio, the Chamber Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, as well as celebrated pianist Isfar Sarabski and vocalist Elnur Huseynov.



By continuing to support the promotion of local and international cultural heritage, Yelo Bank remains dedicated to making art and music a lasting tradition.



