Kazakhstan, Cyprus chart new course for economic and trade partnerships

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 7. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Konstantinos Kombos and discussed new initiatives on economic and trade partnership during his official visit to the Republic of Cyprus, Trend reports.



The sides discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.



In the course of the meeting it was noted that regular meetings between the heads of foreign ministries of the two countries have given a noticeable boost to the progressive development of relations and the strengthening of the corresponding legal framework.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that trade turnover between the countries increased fivefold compared to 2023, and the volume of Cypriot investments in 2024 amounted to $227 million. It was proposed to intensify business contacts with the aim of expanding investment cooperation and further increasing mutual trade volumes.



In turn, the FM of Cyprus noted that Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of Nicosia in Central Asia. The cooperation between the two countries within various international platforms, including the UN and the OSCE, was highly appreciated.



The sides agreed to consider the possibility of establishing an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, to activate the activities of the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Association, and to explore the opening of direct flights between the two countries.



Following the negotiations, the ministers confirmed their readiness for close and fruitful cooperation and the development of new initiatives in priority areas, including within the framework of Cyprus's upcoming presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2026.



In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Cyprus amounted to $7.1 million (exports – $6.2 million, imports – $949,000), which is five times greater than in 2023. From 2005 to the second quarter of 2024, the volume of Cypriot investments in Kazakhstan's economy exceeded $4.8 billion. The inflow of direct investments from Cyprus in 2024 amounted to $227.6 million. As many as 367 companies with Cypriot capital are registered in Kazakhstan.