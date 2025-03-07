Marshal registration for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The Baku City Circuit (BCC) company has started marshal registration for the Formula 1 (F1) Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held on September 19-21, 2025, Trend reports.

Those looking to get up close and personal with the action on the track and who are 21 or older, no matter where they hang their hats, can throw their hats in the ring for the Marshal Program.

Every marshal who successfully completes the race weekend will receive an international license issued by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and recognized by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). This license will enable marshals to partake in events not only within Azerbaijan but also in other countries hosting Formula 1 Grand Prix and other sports car competitions.

Just to put it on the table, last year saw nearly 1,500 marshals in the thick of things at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with more than 100 of them hailing from abroad.

Further information about the Marshal Program is available on the Baku City Circuit website, as well as by emailing [email protected].

Registration is possible via the link: https://www.bakucitycircuit.com/az/marshals

