ECO targets East-West Corridor to strengthen regional trade, connectivity (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) prioritizes the development of the East-West transport corridor (Trans-Asian railway), Secretary General of ECO Asad Majeed Khan said in an interview with Trend.

"This corridor connects the ports of the Persian Gulf with Central Asia, facilitating trade between East and West. Here, the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) railway and road corridor is an important initiative to enhance connectivity and trade between Pakistan, Iran, and Türkiye, as well as the larger ECO region, making the transport of goods quicker, cheaper, and more reliable," he said.

Khan also further explained that the North-South transport corridor is another priority transport corridor for development under ECO.

"This route links the Central Asian states to the ports of the Persian Gulf, enhancing connectivity between northern and southern regions. The development of this corridor aims to improve trade routes and economic interactions among member countries," he said.

The secretary-general stated that the ECO is actively developing and enhancing these key transport corridors to improve regional connectivity and facilitate trade among its member states. These initiatives aim to bolster economic integration and promote sustainable development across the region.

"Given its strategic position between Asia and Europe, the ECO region requires seamless transport networks, especially for its landlocked member states, to overcome their geographical challenges and unlock economic potential," he emphasized.

The official also added that the ECO Secretariat has initiated studies to identify and strengthen regional transport corridors and border crossings (gates). The outcomes are expected to serve as a roadmap for enhancing cross-border trade and supporting sustainable economic growth in the ECO region.

"The ECO focuses on developing transport and communications infrastructure that links member states with each other and with the outside world. This includes promoting well-developed transport infrastructure, safe cross-border transit, digitalized procedures, and integrated road, rail, maritime, and air networks," Khan said.