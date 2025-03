BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Leader Production LLC, a subsidiary of Leader TV and Radio Azerbaijan LLC, is liquidated, Trend reports via State Tax Service.

Creditors can submit their claims within two months to the address: 83/23 Shafayat Mehdiyev Street, Yasamal District, Baku City.

Lider Production LLC was state-registered in 2008. The legal representative of the company, with authorized capital of 1,000 manat ($590), is Adalat Aliyev.