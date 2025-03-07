Georgia, Turkmenistan push for progress on Middle Corridor

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdymukhamedov welcomed Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Ashgabat for a meeting to discuss bilateral cooperation and the development of the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of connectivity and the development of the Middle Corridor. Prime Minister Kobakhidze highlighted transportation and logistics projects aimed at further enhancing Georgia's transit function. The meeting also focused on prospects for expanding cooperation in the transportation and energy sectors.

The Middle Corridor is a vital link between Asia and Europe, addressing key economic challenges in Central Asia. It fosters trade, economic partnerships, and cooperation in energy and industry. Turkmenistan plays a key role, connecting Kazakhstan and Iran, with ongoing infrastructure development to strengthen its position as a key transit hub.

Georgia and Turkmenistan established diplomatic ties in 1992 and have since cooperated in economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas. In 2022, direct flights began, boosting trade and collaboration, particularly in energy and transportation. Both countries highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor for enhancing regional connectivity and economic growth.

