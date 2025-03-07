France centers anti-Azerbaijan diction in its diplomatic, internal policies - Jewish press

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A segment of the severe criticism originating from France pertains to an assertion by a member of the French parliamentary assembly, alleging that Azerbaijan is attempting to destabilize France and that its diplomats are accountable for the internal instability and recent tumultuous foreign relations of France, the political analyst and journalist, Rachel Avraham, said in a recent article published in the Jewish Press, Trend reports.

In an article titled "France between Azerbaijan and Armenia" published in the US-based Jewish Press, Avraham, the founder and director of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy, asserts that Azerbaijan's diplomats are being held accountable for the instability in France's domestic and foreign affairs.

"It seems that Macron’s government is looking for a scapegoat on which to blame its diplomatic and managerial failures. What is certain is that anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric has become a central component of French foreign policy and, paradoxically, even its domestic policy," the article further noted.

In her article, which takes a closer look at France's maneuvers in the South Caucasus and the Middle East, Avraham points out that Azerbaijan and Georgia are pulling out all the stops to forge new regional cooperation platforms to tackle their everyday challenges, while outside meddling continues to throw a wrench in the works of stability in the region. She highlights that the West, particularly France, has been a thorn in the side of regional development with its policies, throwing a wrench in the works at every turn.

The author points out that foreign players are keeping a close eye on every step in the South Caucasus, using diplomacy as their ace in the hole to chase after their geostrategic ambitions. History has a way of repeating itself, and when foreign hands get involved, it can really stir the pot, often fanning the flames of division and animosity. Avraham paints Azerbaijan as a tough nut to crack, standing its ground against foreign meddling and turning a cold shoulder to any third-party mediation in its peace talks with Armenia.

Avraham goes on to discuss France’s growing role as a central player in the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia. She notes that since the Second Karabakh War, Paris has taken on the role of Armenia’s patron, consistently supporting the country despite the risks this poses to its relations with Azerbaijan. As a result, France faces the possibility of losing its diplomatic ties with Azerbaijan due to excessive and misguided criticism.

Addressing the European Union’s (EU) involvement in the conflict, Avraham asserts that despite favorable economic relations with Azerbaijan, the EU has openly sided with Armenia. Azerbaijan remains concerned that the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) could disrupt the peace process and support the revisionist groups in Armenia that oppose peace. The involvement of French military personnel in the EUMA further fuels Azerbaijan’s concerns.

Avraham wraps things up by hinting that France’s backing of Armenia is meant to stir the pot and fan the flames of discord in the South Caucasus.

"Given the information presented, it can be understood that the French are the ones interested in perpetuating the conflict in the South Caucasus and the ongoing dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan for their own political and diplomatic goals," she writes.

