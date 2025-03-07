Birbank Biznes celebrated International Women’s Day with “Successful Women in Every Field”fair

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Birbank Biznes organized a special initiative to support and empower women entrepreneurs. On March 6-7, 2025, a sales fair was organized at the “Passage 1901” venue, providing a platform for female entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services, establish new partnerships, gain knowledge, and enhance their professional skills.

With the participation of 60 women entrepreneurs, the initiative extended beyond the fair itself. On the first day of the event, Birbank Business announced exclusive benefits, including microloan discounts of up to 8% throughout March. Additionally, starting in June, Birbank Business will offer free professional training sessions to help women manage their businesses more effectively. These training programs will be conducted by the expert team of Birbank Business.

The fair also hosted insightful panel discussions to celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs and inspire those aspiring to start their own businesses. The first panel session, moderated by Ayan Najafli, a member of the Coordination Council of the COP29 Operations Company, was titled “Uniting Our Strengths: From Partnership to Success.” The discussion focused on collaboration opportunities between government institutions and the private sector, as well as the role of partnerships in fostering women’s entrepreneurship. Panelists included Fargana Mammadova, Board member, Chief Human Capital and Organizational Development Officer of Kapital Bank, as well as a Board Member of SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan; Sadaqat Gahramanova, Deputy Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs; and Svetlana Aliyeva, Chief Operating Officer of PASHA Real Estate Group.

The second panel, titled “The Name of Success: Women,” featured female entrepreneurs who have built their brands from the ground up, sharing their experiences and success stories. The session was moderated by Gunel Mavliyarova, Advisor for Product and Marketing Management of the Bir ecosystem. The distinguished speakers included Jale Hajiyeva, Executive Director of AMFA, Vice President of ASK, and a member of the KOBIA Public Council; Madina Guliyeva, Founder of the “CozybyMadi” brand; and Esmira Guluzade, Founder of “Balli Bisi” Confectionery House.

Through this initiative, Birbank Business aims to support women entrepreneurs by providing them with increased visibility and new opportunities for business growth.

