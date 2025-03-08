Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline marks new stage in regional energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The inauguration of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, which was initiated in 2023 by the Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, marks a new stage in ensuring the energy security of the region. With the launch of the pipeline, Nakhchivan will now directly import gas from Türkiye, improving its energy supply stability and reliability. Previously, gas was transferred to Nakhchivan via the Baku-Astara pipeline from Iran in a swap arrangement. This new pipeline eliminates that dependency while further strengthening energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Experts believe that the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will not only enhance bilateral relations but will also play a crucial role in improving energy security in the South Caucasus and Anatolia regions.

According to experts, the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline is one of the most significant projects for strengthening regional stability and diversifying energy supplies.

Economist Eldeniz Amirov told Trend that the concept for the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline was first formed in 2009. He emphasized the strategic importance of this project, which Azerbaijan has consistently recognized.

"Just a few days ago, we witnessed the opening of the pipeline. This pipeline will not only support the energy needs of Nakhchivan’s consumers but also ensure the economic activities of its businesses. Importing 2 million cubic meters daily, or 730 million cubic meters annually, is undoubtedly a satisfactory supply for the economy of the Autonomous Republic," he said.

There is potential to more than double the capacity of this pipeline

The economist further noted that the pipeline’s capacity could be increased more than twofold in the future.

"Once the Zangezur Corridor opens, this pipeline could transport Azerbaijani gas to Türkiye and Europe via Nakhchivan. The core of the issue is that today, the pipeline delivers gas to Nakhchivan, but in the future, it could also supply gas from Nakhchivan," he added

There is a need to establish a gas storage facility in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

He also highlighted the need for a gas storage facility in Nakhchivan, saying "There is a need to create a gas storage facility in Nakhchivan, as interruptions in gas supply due to pipeline issues could severely impact both the population and the economic sectors. Nakhchivan has salt mines, which are one of the key natural resources used worldwide for building gas storage facilities. Even if these salt mines do not suffice, the creation of isothermic gas storage is still possible, and Azerbaijan has the necessary experts for this. I believe that it would be prudent to consider this issue in the medium term."

Azerbaijani MP and economist Vugar Bayramov also spoke with Trend, stating that the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline would significantly contribute to the region's energy security. He said that the pipeline was crucial in eliminating Nakhchivan’s dependence on a single source for blue gas, "Through the pipeline, Nakhchivan will receive close to 750 million cubic meters of gas annually, with the volume set to double, meeting the growing demand of Nakhchivan."

Bayramov pointed out the primary advantage of the pipeline: ensuring the continuous supply of blue gas to Nakhchivan and bolstering the region’s energy security.

"Additionally, Nakhchivan will receive gas directly from our brotherly country, Türkiye, eliminating previous dependencies. This type of project is crucial for regional energy supply. The pipeline is also considered a key contribution to regional energy security, particularly after the Zangezur Corridor is operational.

The pipeline is also a reflection of the deepening relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye," Bayramov said.

In the future, especially with the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, it will contribute uniquely to the region," Bayramov concluded.

The more reliable and sustainable gas supply in Nakhchivan will positively impact both industrial development and the welfare of its population. With improved energy provision, new investment opportunities will arise, and the social well-being of the people will increase.

For these reasons, the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline is considered a significant strategic project from economic, political, and energy security perspectives.

