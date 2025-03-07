EBRD VP set to visit Albania, Montenegro to boost regional cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Matteo Patrone, Vice President for Banking at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will visit Albania from 10 to 11 March and Montenegro from 12 to 13 March, Trend reports.

In Albania, Patrone will meet with Prime Minister Edi Rama, Minister of Finance and EBRD Governor Petrit Malaj, and other private- and public-sector clients. This will be his first official visit to Albania in his current role.

During his visit to Montenegro, Patrone will meet with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, Minister of Finance and EBRD Governor Novica Vuković, and representatives of businesses and state-owned companies.

Ahead of the visit, Patrone emphasized the importance of the EBRD's work in both countries, noting that the visit highlights the Bank’s ongoing commitment to economic development in the region. He expressed interest in discussing current projects and exploring new opportunities for sustainable growth.

The VP will be joined by Matteo Colangeli, EBRD Regional Director for the Western Balkans, and other key EBRD officials during the visits.

The EBRD has been active in Albania since 1991, investing over 2.2 billion euros in 159 projects, including more than 200 million euros in 18 projects in 2024. Since Montenegro joined the EBRD in 2006, the bank has invested 933 million euros in 96 projects, with 104 million euros directed to 9 projects in 2024.