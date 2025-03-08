Uzbekistan’s CERR projects nation's GDP growth in 1Q2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 8. Uzbekistan's Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) projects the country's GDP growth to reach 6.2 percent in the first quarter of 2025.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the CERR, the GDP is estimated to range from 6 to 6.4 percent. This outlook is based on an in-depth assessment of economic indicators, sectoral performance, and investment trends.

In the face of external hurdles and a world full of question marks, Uzbekistan kept its economic ship sailing smoothly in 2024. The driving forces behind growth were the services sector, industrial production, construction, and a surge in investment flows. The winds of change have blown into early 2025, keeping the economic engine running smoothly and the momentum rolling along.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s real GDP growth is expected to remain between 5.5 and 6.0 percent in 2025. The country's economic growth is projected to slightly improve to 6–6.5 percent for 2026 as well as 2027.

Uzbekistan's real GDP growth for 2024 was pegged at 6.5 percent, a tad above earlier projections, signaling a robust economic rebound and a steady ship sailing ahead.