Azerbaijan extends list of feedstocks and materials exempt from import VAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the decree on the approval of the "List of raw materials and materials exempted from import value added tax", Trend reports.

The decree expanded the list of feedstocks and materials exempted from import value added tax.

Thus, with the amendment, programmable controllers with memory for second and third level electric energy chargers for electric vehicles and non-programmable controllers with memory for second and third level electric energy chargers for electric vehicles have been added to the list.

The newly added feedstocks and materials will be valid until January 1, 2027.

