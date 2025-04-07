Montenegro receives €26M prepayment as part of EU’s growth plan for Western Balkans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, highlighted the European Union's growth plan for the Western Balkans, aimed at helping countries in the region move closer to European membership, Trend reports.

At a press conference with Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, Kallas emphasized the EU's role in fostering economic growth and socio-economic convergence, stating, "I always say that the European Union is like a convergence machine. It helps really to lift all the countries." She also announced the prepayment of over 26 million euros, which will be disbursed to Montenegro this month, signaling continued support for the country's development.

In addition to economic support, Kallas stressed the importance of enhancing security cooperation between the EU and Montenegro. "We are living in very turbulent times, and, therefore, we really need to strengthen our defense cooperation," she said. Under the European Peace Facility, the EU will provide 6 million euros worth of military equipment to Montenegro. Kallas also revealed that she would visit the country's defense minister later to inspect the equipment being provided.

Furthermore, Montenegro is benefiting from EU support through the Balkan Medical Task Force. "This package will strengthen military medical capabilities, which is also very important," Kallas noted, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the cooperation.