Škoda engages with Azerbaijan on cost-effective transportation modernization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Škoda is in discussions with Azerbaijan about transportation modernization with minimal investment, said Roman Sorkin, the Vice President for Sales in Central Asia and the South Caucasus at Škoda Group, at an event titled "Innovative Pathways to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction" at ADA University, Trend reports.

"Currently, we are implementing two key projects: modernizing the Baku metro and upgrading rolling stock for suburban rail transport. Decarbonization is directly linked to encouraging people to switch from personal cars to more sustainable forms of transport, such as suburban trains," he said.

Sorkin highlighted that Škoda offers a ready-made solution for the Baku metro, which does not require large-scale investments in new infrastructure—instead, it focuses on utilizing existing assets effectively.

"Our energy-efficient solutions have proven successful in the Baltic countries, where, even without a grid connection, we used braking energy—not to return to the grid, but for purposes like lighting, heating, and other needs. On similar metro infrastructures, we managed to achieve up to 30 percent energy savings through a comprehensive approach. This is the kind of dialogue we are having with operators and companies in Azerbaijan—developing a holistic, balanced approach that allows for resource savings and avoids unnecessary infrastructure investments," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel