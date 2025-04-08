Iran advocates for respectful and constructive dialogue with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Iran has repeatedly expressed its readiness for talks within the framework of mutual respect, the spokesperson for the government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, the indirect talks between Iran and the US will be held in Oman.

Mohajerani noted that discussions will focus on Iran's national interests. Discussions that will improve the national interests and the situation of the country's citizens are the focus of the discussions. Of course, the details will be clarified during the discussions.

US President Donald Trump stated that talks between Iran and the US will be held directly, but Araghchi noted that these talks will be held in an indirect format.

