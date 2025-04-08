Azerbaijan , UAE set stage for deeper co-op within international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on April 7, 2025, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the meeting the sides discussed political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian aspects of Azerbaijan-UAE cooperation, partnership within regional and international organizations, as well as the current situation in the region. The work carried out between the countries in the field of energy, especially in the field of alternative energy, was noted with satisfaction.

Moreover, the importance of political dialog, including the mechanism of political consultations, in the development of cooperation between the countries was noted.

The importance of further mutual support and solidarity within the framework of regional and international organizations was stressed.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the interlocutor in detail about the regional agenda of post-conflict reconstruction and peace, spoke about the current challenges, including the mine threat, as well as about the territorial claims to Azerbaijan, which are preserved in the Constitution of Armenia and several legislative acts.

The importance of the support of the UAE in demining, as well as their support in the liberated territories, was noted with appreciation.

The meeting also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.