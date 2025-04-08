AIFC focuses on digitalization as catalyst for economic development and investment

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8. Digitalization and investment attraction are crucial for economic growth, said Renat Bekturov, managing director of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 7th ADA University Policy Forum in Khankendi, Bekturov highlighted the achievements of the MFC and its role in the economic development of Kazakhstan and the broader region.

He pointed out that the MFC serves as a unique economic zone with its own jurisdiction, designed to attract investors. Nearly 4,000 companies are registered with the MFC, and the center houses a stock exchange and various financial institutions. Collaboration with ADA University has been a significant step in researching economic and financial processes.

The AIFC manager underscored the criticality of equitable asset allocation within the financial ecosystem.

"Our objective is to optimize the distribution of economic expansion to ensure equitable advantages for the entire populace," he stated.

He also discussed the significance of capital investments and proposed the optimal balance between risk and return. Digitalization, he noted, plays a critical role in accelerating processes and enhancing transparency.

Bekturov further touched on the role of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as a tool for financing state projects and ensuring transparency.

"Digitalization accelerates reforms but can also create additional volatility in the market," he concluded.

