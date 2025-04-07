Azerbaijan's foreign minister sets off for working visit to UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, has embarked on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports via the country's Foreign Ministry.

The itinerary delineates Bayramov's strategic engagements in Abu Dhabi, encompassing high-level dialogues and diplomatic interactions.

Among the first governments to acknowledge the Republic of Azerbaijan's independence in December 1991 was the United Arab Emirates.

Bilateral relations have advanced to the level of strategic partnership thanks to high-level visits and active contacts between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, successful cooperation on international platforms, active parliamentary diplomacy, and dynamic interaction in a range of sectors. The key determinant of the significant UAE investments, particularly in the sector of renewable energy, is good political relations.

