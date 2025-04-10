Azerbaijan's cybersecurity senior shows cyber diplomacy's ram on e-system stability (PHOTO)

Photo: State Service for Special Communications and Information and Information Security of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ Cyber diplomacy could serve as a crucial mediator in addressing challenges such as technological dependence, supply chain risks, cyberattacks, and other threats, thus helping to ensure stability in increasingly digital systems, said Tural Mammadov, Chief Information Security Officer of the Azerbaijani State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSSCIS), Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the cybersecurity of energy infrastructure at the Bucharest Digital Innovations Summit held in Romania, Mammadov pointed out the hurdles thrown in by digitalization and underscored the importance of cyber diplomacy in tackling these challenges head-on.

Besides him, General-Major Azer Ahadov, head of the SSSCIS, addressed the summit’s opening ceremony, discussing the opportunities and cyber risks created by digital innovations, as well as the importance of international partnerships and strategic approaches. He also shared details about the international cyber diplomacy conference and training sessions organized in Azerbaijan under the Memorandum of Understanding between the SSSCIS and "ICI Bucharest."

The Bucharest Digital Innovations Summit, taking place from April 8-11, has drawn a crowd of representatives from the SSSCIS, all eager to throw their hats in the ring. The event was organized by the Romanian government, the Chamber of Deputies, and "ICI Bucharest."

