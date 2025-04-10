Global recognition: Heydar Aliyev International Airport wins another Skytrax award

Madrid, April 10, 2025 – Heydar Aliyev International Airport has once again solidified its position as a regional leader, winning the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Award in the category of “Best Airport in Central Asia & CIS.” The award was presented on April 9 during the Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 held in Madrid.

Skytrax World Airport Awards is an internationally recognized standard of excellence in the aviation industry, based on independent surveys of passengers around the world. Winners are determined by key criteria such as passenger comfort, service efficiency, infrastructure, and innovation.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport, being awarded this honor for the eighth consecutive year, once again reaffirms the airport's high service standards and continued regional leadership.

“This achievement is a confirmation of the trust of millions of passengers and the professionalism of our team. We continue to work hard to ensure that Heydar Aliyev International Airport remains an example of best practice in the region, introducing modern technologies and creating comfortable conditions for travelers from all over the world,” said Teymur Hasanov, Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "This continued recognition for Heydar Aliyev International Airport is a clear indication of the trust and satisfaction passengers place in the airport year after year. To have achieved this award multiple times is a remarkable accomplishment and reflects sustained excellence across all aspects of the airport journey."

Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to prioritize digital transformation, process automation, and infrastructure modernization—key pillars that contribute to its recognition as a hub of innovation and passenger satisfaction.

This prestigious accolade not only highlights the airport’s role as a key aviation gateway in Central Asia and the CIS but also reinforces its commitment to upholding the highest global standards in the aviation industry.