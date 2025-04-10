EIB Group, ABN AMRO sign €1.2B lending deal for Dutch SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The European Investment Bank Group and ABN AMRO have signed a synthetic securitisation agreement aimed at enabling over 1.2 billion euros in new financing for Dutch small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps, Trend reports.

According to the bank, a portion of the funds will support environmentally sustainable projects.

The agreement covers a portfolio of more than 1 billion euros in existing loans. Under the structure, the EIB Group provides credit risk protection, allowing ABN AMRO to free up capital for new lending at favourable rates.

The transaction involves the European Investment Fund (EIF) providing guarantees on the mezzanine and senior tranches, with the European Investment Bank (EIB) counter-guaranteeing part of the exposure. At least 30% of the new lending will go toward projects aligned with climate action and environmental sustainability.

This is the first synthetic securitisation between ABN AMRO and the EIB Group and the largest such transaction in the EIB Group’s history. It builds on a long-standing partnership to improve access to finance for Dutch businesses.

The lending will be subject to ABN AMRO’s approval process, with loan discounts available under certain conditions.