BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Georgi Meshvildishvili won a gold medal at the European Championships held in the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, Trend reports.

The representative of Azerbaijan, competing in the 125 kg weight category, defeated Georgian athlete Solomon Manashvili in the final match with a 4-point hold.

This is the first gold medal for the Azerbaijani team at the competition.