Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 42 currencies grew and 2 decreased in value compared to April 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,874 rials, and one euro is 630,273 rials, while on April 8, one euro was 618,751 rials.

Currency Rial on April 10 Rial on April 9 1 US dollar USD 570,874 567,117 1 British pound GBP 729,040 723,945 1 Swiss franc CHF 678,519 662,407 1 Swedish króna SEK 56,879 56,618 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,921 51,978 1 Danish krone DKK 84,396 82,869 1 Indian rupee INR 6,585 6,574 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,446 154,423 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,856,003 1,841,063 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,613 202,033 100 Japanese yens JPY 393,491 385,757 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,613 72,981 1 Omani rial OMR 1,482,708 1,473,052 1 Canadian dollar CAD 402,295 399,320 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 317,261 316,095 1 South African rand ZAR 28,791 28,953 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,018 14,953 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,621 6,600 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,834 155,801 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,673 43,276 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 342,678 341,026 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,233 151,231 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,518,282 1,508,290 1 Singapore dollar SGD 423,521 419,180 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,034 465,988 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,140 19,083 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,358 410,685 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,790 114,690 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,814 77,399 100 Thai baht THB 1,661,209 1,627,505 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 126,954 126,275 1,000 South Korean won KRW 387,510 383,185 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 805,182 799,883 1 euro EUR 630,273 618,751 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,632 109,384 1 Georgian lari GEL 207,271 205,877 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 33,698 33,450 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,907 7,902 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,576 173,378 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,809 333,598 100 Philippine pesos PHP 996,064 987,236 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,571 52,249 1 Turkmen TMT 163,150 162,123 Venezuelan bolívar VES 7,742 7,742

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 782,822 rials and $1 costs 709,046 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 761,500 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 689,734 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 996,000–999,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1.07–1.10 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel