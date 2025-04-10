Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for April 10

Iran Materials 10 April 2025 10:56 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on April 10, Trend reports via the CBI.

By the bank's currency exchange yardstick, 42 currencies grew and 2 decreased in value compared to April 9.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,874 rials, and one euro is 630,273 rials, while on April 8, one euro was 618,751 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 10

Rial on April 9

1 US dollar

USD

570,874

567,117

1 British pound

GBP

729,040

723,945

1 Swiss franc

CHF

678,519

662,407

1 Swedish króna

SEK

56,879

56,618

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,921

51,978

1 Danish krone

DKK

84,396

82,869

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,585

6,574

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,446

154,423

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,856,003

1,841,063

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,613

202,033

100 Japanese yens

JPY

393,491

385,757

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,613

72,981

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,482,708

1,473,052

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

402,295

399,320

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

317,261

316,095

1 South African rand

ZAR

28,791

28,953

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,018

14,953

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,621

6,600

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,834

155,801

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,673

43,276

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

342,678

341,026

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,233

151,231

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,518,282

1,508,290

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

423,521

419,180

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,034

465,988

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,140

19,083

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,358

410,685

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,790

114,690

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,814

77,399

100 Thai baht

THB

1,661,209

1,627,505

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

126,954

126,275

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

387,510

383,185

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

805,182

799,883

1 euro

EUR

630,273

618,751

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,632

109,384

1 Georgian lari

GEL

207,271

205,877

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

33,698

33,450

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,907

7,902

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,576

173,378

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,809

333,598

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

996,064

987,236

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,571

52,249

1 Turkmen

TMT

163,150

162,123

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

7,742

7,742

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 782,822 rials and $1 costs 709,046 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 761,500 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 689,734 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 996,000–999,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1.07–1.10 million rials.

