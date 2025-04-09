Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Dominican Republic

Politics Materials 9 April 2025 21:29 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Dominican Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the Dominican Republic, Trend reports.

"We express our deepest condolences to the government and people of the Dominican Republic following the collapse of a building in Santo Domingo that killed and injured dozens of people. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this tragic incident," the ministry wrote on its X page.

The roof of the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital collapsed the night before, killing 124 people and injuring 155.

