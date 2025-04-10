Russia, US to hold second round of consultations on embassy work in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Delegations from Russia and the United States will hold a second round of consultations in Istanbul on Thursday to normalize the activities of the two countries' diplomatic missions, Trend reports.

The first such meeting took place on February 27.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that representatives of the foreign policy departments of the two countries will take part in the meeting.

"Significant work will continue to remove numerous obstacles, including technical ones, that hinder the work of diplomats," she noted.