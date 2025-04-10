Azerbaijan has serious concerns about Armenia's true intentions - Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Azerbaijan has serious concerns about Armenia's true intentions, said Elchin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, Trend reports.

"President Ilham Aliyev's statement should not be understood as Azerbaijan's claim to the territory of Armenia. By "Western Azerbaijan" we mean the lands where Azerbaijanis historically made up the majority. Armenia does not trust the Azerbaijani leader, and we do not trust Armenia. Unfortunately, we have serious and justified concerns about their true intentions," Amirbayov emphasized.

He stated that the issue of constitutional changes in this country, necessary for concluding a peace agreement, remains on the agenda.