Crown Prince of State of Kuwait sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

On the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr, I convey my warmest congratulations to you, and wish Your Excellency good health, long life, and success.

On this joyous occasion, I pray Allah the Almighty to grant the Republic of Azerbaijan and your friendly people continued progress, prosperity, and to the Islamic Ummah and the entire humanity abundance," reads the letter.

