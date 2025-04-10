Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek sparks tech revolution with launch of new IT hub

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 10.​ A new IT hub, "Technopark," has officially opened in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports citing the country's presidential administration.

At the opening ceremony, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized the government's commitment to creating conditions for the establishment of similar centers and enterprises across the country.

He also highlighted the recent law on voluntary asset legalization, which has spurred entrepreneurs to invest more actively in the nation’s economy.

The IT hub, with a total area of 14,000 square meters, is designed to accommodate up to 1,500 jobs. The project has attracted significant investment, totaling 2 billion soms (over $22 million). President Zhaparov further affirmed his support for initiatives from the IT community, reminding attendees of recent changes to the law on the High-Tech Park that grant indefinite tax benefits to its residents.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel